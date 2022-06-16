Gitcoin (GTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.32 Million

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00010805 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $34.76 million and $10.32 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

