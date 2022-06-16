GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.68 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

