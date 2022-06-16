GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,757.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,757.50 ($21.33).

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,692.06 ($20.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,754.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,655.93. The company has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,726.53 ($33.09).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($25.66) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($71,587.09).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.