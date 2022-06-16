Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.14

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.14 and traded as high as $26.93. Global Partners shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 227,115 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $785.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.93%.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 6,940 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,670.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

