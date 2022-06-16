GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. GoByte has a total market cap of $136,216.45 and approximately $462.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

