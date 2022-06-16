Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $28,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 555,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.03. 1,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,711. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98.

