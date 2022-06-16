Governor DAO (GDAO) Trading 30.9% Lower This Week

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $338,367.22 and $820.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 127.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,053.17 or 0.58511290 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00431541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00085243 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012566 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

