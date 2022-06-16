Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 50001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market cap of C$24.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.
Gowest Gold Company Profile (CVE:GWA)
