Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,434 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 0.2% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 93.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FJUN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $34.34. 11,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,623. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.