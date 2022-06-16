Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,062,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

