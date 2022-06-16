Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GRIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GRIN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $374.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

