Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells $386,600.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Charles Bracher sold 30,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,500,800.00.

Shares of GO opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

