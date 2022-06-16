Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Up 36.3% in May

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 197,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 463,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 894,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 520,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. Grosvenor Capital Management has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 183.85%. The company had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

