Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $451.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. Groupon’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta acquired 129,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,177.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,521,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,080,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,925,044 shares of company stock worth $33,421,981. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Groupon by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,356 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

