Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

NYSE GES opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Guess’ declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

