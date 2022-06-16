Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
Shares of GES stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Guess’ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth $2,593,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Guess’ by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Guess’ (Get Rating)
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
