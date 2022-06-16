Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $89.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 2392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.77.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,641,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

