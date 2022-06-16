GXChain (GXC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,935.00

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and $22,935.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000284 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,961,953 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

