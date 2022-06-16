H E. Timanus, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PB stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

