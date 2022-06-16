Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 2.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB traded down $14.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.20. 33,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day moving average of $221.99.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

