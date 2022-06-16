Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $17.75 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 3.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.61. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.