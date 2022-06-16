Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 13,539 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the period. Black Knight comprises about 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Black Knight worth $23,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Knight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 1,345,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,860,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,066,000 after acquiring an additional 288,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,652,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,547 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,447. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.