Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 2.2%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.58. 1,060,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,468,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.39.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 52.52%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.