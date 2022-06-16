Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 2.2%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.58. 1,060,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,468,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 52.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 190,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

