Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HWCPZ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 4,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

