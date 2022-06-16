Handy Price Reaches $0.0032 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $655,808.99 and $238,391.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 70.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 218% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,023.05 or 0.47713722 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00418462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

