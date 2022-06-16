Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Trading Down 5.2%

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 91,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 49.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hanger by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

