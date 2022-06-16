Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HVRRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($197.92) to €180.00 ($187.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HVRRF stock opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $147.66 and a 12-month high of $203.15.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.