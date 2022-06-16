Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,060 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $78.94. 6,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,126. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

