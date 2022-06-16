Head to Head Comparison: Guild (NYSE:GHLD) vs. Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Guild alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guild and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guild presently has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 51.03%. Given Guild’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 21.62% 17.95% 4.59% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guild and Farmhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.58 billion 0.39 $283.77 million $5.39 1.89 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Volatility and Risk

Guild has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guild beats Farmhouse on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Farmhouse (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. Farmhouse, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.