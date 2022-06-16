Head to Head Review: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Charter Hall Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.38 billion 0.34 $174.51 million $2.03 0.96 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Charter Hall Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Charter Hall Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 153.44%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust 36.24% 18.42% 6.98% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Charter Hall Group (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

