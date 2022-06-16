Head-To-Head Survey: Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) & HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mplx alerts:

24.7% of Mplx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mplx and HF Sinclair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mplx $10.03 billion 3.06 $3.08 billion $2.96 10.24 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.63 $558.32 million $3.40 15.17

Mplx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HF Sinclair. Mplx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mplx and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mplx 0 2 6 0 2.75 HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86

Mplx currently has a consensus target price of $36.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.13%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $57.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. Given Mplx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mplx is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Volatility and Risk

Mplx has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mplx and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mplx 30.72% 26.83% 8.87% HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64%

Dividends

Mplx pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mplx pays out 95.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mplx has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Mplx is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mplx beats HF Sinclair on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate. It also engages in the inland marine businesses comprising transportation of light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions, as well as owns and operates boats and barges, including third-party chartered equipment, and a marine repair facility located on the Ohio River; and distribution of fuel, as well as operates refining logistics, terminals, rail facilities, and storage caverns. In addition, the company operates terminal facilities for the receipt, storage, blending, additization, handling, and redelivery of refined petroleum products located through the pipeline, rail, marine, and over-the-road modes of transportation. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.