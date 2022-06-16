Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.24

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $570.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
