Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) CEO Buys $49,400.00 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) CEO William Gross purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,622,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, William Gross bought 13,124 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76.
Shares of NYSE HLGN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,700. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76.
Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
