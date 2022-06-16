Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) CEO Buys $49,400.00 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) CEO William Gross purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,622,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, William Gross bought 13,124 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76.

Shares of NYSE HLGN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,700. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heliogen by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heliogen by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

