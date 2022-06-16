Hellenic Coin Market Cap Reaches $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00216403 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.