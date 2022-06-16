HempCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $120.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $507,432.52 and $120.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,448.60 or 1.00150856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032248 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00019885 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001113 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,468,022 coins and its circulating supply is 266,332,871 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

