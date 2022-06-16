HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.73.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get HEXO alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.21. HEXO has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 555.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. Equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.