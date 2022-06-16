HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEXO. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.84.

Shares of TSE HEXO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 901,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$119.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

