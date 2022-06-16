HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $414.40

Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 414.40 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 357.50 ($4.34). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.43), with a volume of 751,785 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 403.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

