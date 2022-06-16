H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys New Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.48. 49,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,257. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $78.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.