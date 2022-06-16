H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after acquiring an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.93. 15,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.