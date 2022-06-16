H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $499,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,352,000 after purchasing an additional 355,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWW stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 251,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,888. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $55.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

