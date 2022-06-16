H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 343,736 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,736 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,810,000 after buying an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 121,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 357,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,112. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

