Hiblocks (HIBS) Achieves Market Cap of $10.65 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 77.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,879.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.27 or 0.42548541 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00425045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00083451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012092 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

