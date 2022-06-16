Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Down 4.5%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 131,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 105,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$77.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Get Highland Copper alerts:

About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.