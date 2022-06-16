Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Down 4.5%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 131,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 105,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market cap of C$77.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.
About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)
