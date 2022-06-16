Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.90

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 3339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 18.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

