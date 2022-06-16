Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Purchases $274,500.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Jules A. Maltz bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HIMS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 2,188,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,434. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $840.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,095,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.