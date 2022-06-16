HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 2,115,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
