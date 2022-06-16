HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 2,115,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

