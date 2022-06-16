HoDooi (HOD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,097.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,396.15 or 0.44882273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00421674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00083934 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012281 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

