Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Lowered to CHF 42 at Berenberg Bank

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Holcim from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.22 on Monday. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4148 per share. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

