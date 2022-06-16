Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Hotel Property Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Hotel Property Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.